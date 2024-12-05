Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 3,306 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

