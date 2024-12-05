Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,230,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 93.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,921 shares in the last quarter. LHM Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,141.1% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 757,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,606,000 after purchasing an additional 723,995 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 20.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,722,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6,342.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 506,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,386,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.40 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $247,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $335,634. This represents a 42.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.