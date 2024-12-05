Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,371,478 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Vale worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.