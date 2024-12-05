Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $50.58 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,023 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $237.60 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.12 and a twelve month high of $240.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

