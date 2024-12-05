Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 255.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 775,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,417 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,161,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Tanger by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,523,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,261 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tanger from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $108,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,179.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Trading Up 0.0 %

Tanger stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.90. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. Tanger had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tanger Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

