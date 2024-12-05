Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $153,000 Stock Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 235.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:BFS opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $987.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.26%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

