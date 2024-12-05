Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Grows Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of ACHC opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

