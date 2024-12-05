Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 511.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Forrester Research stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $318.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

