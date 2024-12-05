Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,357 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 261,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 23,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,704. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

