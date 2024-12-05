Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,976.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $29.14 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $302.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $97,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,951.16. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $122,080.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,266.52. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $335,429. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

