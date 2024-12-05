Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,621,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 923.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 235.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $315,282.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,757.55. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $93.65 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $788.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

View Our Latest Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.