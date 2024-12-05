Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 10.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. 54,148,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 42,463,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Plug Power from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Plug Power's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

