Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 434 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 341 ($4.33), with a volume of 735891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.36).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.78) price target on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 329.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 343.36. The stock has a market cap of £295.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.23 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, insider Oliver Mann bought 31,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £102,368.50 ($130,074.33). Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.27) per share, with a total value of £5,040 ($6,404.07). Insiders acquired 40,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,215,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

