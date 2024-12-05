Photon Control (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 60,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Photon Control Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.
About Photon Control
Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.
