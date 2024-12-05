PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,133,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 13,953,494 shares.The stock last traded at $21.16 and had previously closed at $20.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get PG&E alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PG&E by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in PG&E by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.