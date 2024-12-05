Petrus Trust Company LTA Purchases 1,439 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,150,000 after buying an additional 100,890 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $61,583,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 98.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after buying an additional 330,309 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. The trade was a 72.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $423,474.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,182,487.35. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,765 shares of company stock worth $1,505,079 over the last three months. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.8 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

