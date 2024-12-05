Petrus Trust Company LTA Invests $661,000 in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,326,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,096,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 154,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,050,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 419,730 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,048,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.3 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.96. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $99.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

