Petrus Trust Company LTA Buys 3,918 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,948.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $531,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,585.12. The trade was a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $93,158.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,832.96. The trade was a 25.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,455 shares of company stock worth $5,075,834. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.1 %

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 48.06% and a net margin of 10.99%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 33.96%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

