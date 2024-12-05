Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 202137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.91.

In related news, Director Chris Dail sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$91,498.62. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

