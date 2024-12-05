Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) is Repertoire Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Repertoire Partners LP reduced its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,904 shares during the period. Perimeter Solutions makes up about 7.6% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,622 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $974,696.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,969.28. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,881.69. The trade was a 22.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Report on Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

PRM opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.30 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.