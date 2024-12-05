PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $78.41 on Thursday. CVR Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,068 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,410.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,204.51. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,843.

CVR Partners Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.