PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

PEAK6 Investments LLC decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,282.62. This represents a 52.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The firm had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

