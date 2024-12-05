PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $13.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,299.97. This represents a 37.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

