PDT Partners LLC Sells 39,912 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

In other Backblaze news, VP Tina Cessna sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $56,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,113.72. This trade represents a 5.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gleb Budman sold 10,321 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $66,260.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,864,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,027.32. This represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $305.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.18). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

