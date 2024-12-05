PDT Partners LLC Sells 231,231 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,231 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 509,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 149,351 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coty by 733.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after buying an additional 1,671,897 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Coty by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after buying an additional 656,952 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

