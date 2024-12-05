PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 902 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Ecolab by 43.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.2% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.87.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 106,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.21, for a total transaction of $25,698,995.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,348,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,079,209,816.61. This trade represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 834,959 shares of company stock worth $205,323,667. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $248.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.80 and a 12-month high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

