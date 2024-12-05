Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,707 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $11,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSFE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 596.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 2,613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

