Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 2,900 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.59, for a total value of $604,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,945,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,903,255.85. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paylocity Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Paylocity
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Paylocity by 128.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Paylocity by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.
