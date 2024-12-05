PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Shares Down 22.5% – Here’s What Happened

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) was down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.
PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.
