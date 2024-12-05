Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,183,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 53.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 247.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HCA opened at $324.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $251.55 and a one year high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 21.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

