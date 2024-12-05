Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 32,651 Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 226,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 810.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $24.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,266.79. The trade was a 4.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Stories

