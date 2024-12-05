Paloma Partners Management Co Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

