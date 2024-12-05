Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 350.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 65.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 106,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 42,094 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.04 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

