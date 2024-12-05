Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 434,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 39.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,857 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $151.31 and a 12 month high of $221.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $462.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.17 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 645 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.98, for a total value of $107,057.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,907.06. The trade was a 11.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,700 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.80, for a total transaction of $285,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,035. This represents a 37.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

