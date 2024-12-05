Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading 10.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 2,264,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,811,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.36 ($0.02).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £4.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Insider Transactions at Oxford BioDynamics

In other news, insider David Holbrook bought 49,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £496.53 ($630.91). 16.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

