OUTFRONT Media Q4 EPS Forecast Reduced by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OUT. Wolfe Research lowered OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. OUTFRONT Media has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 18.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is currently 87.59%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

