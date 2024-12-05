OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 318,263 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 130,131 shares.The stock last traded at $180.85 and had previously closed at $179.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,209,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4,891.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.