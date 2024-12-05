Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Orla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins upgraded Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.43.

TSE:OLA opened at C$6.98 on Monday. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$7.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -139.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.74.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

