ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.48. 161,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 509,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $681.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

