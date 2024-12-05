Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.65. 15,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.
Oppenheimer Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter.
Oppenheimer Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oppenheimer
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.