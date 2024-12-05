Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Shares Up 6% – Here’s Why

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.65. 15,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 36,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $674.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $373.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

