Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $18.65. Opera shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 424,772 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Opera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 670,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Opera by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $888,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

