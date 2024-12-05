Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.6 million-$65.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.620 EPS.
OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.
