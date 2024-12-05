Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.6 million-$65.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.0 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.620 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OOMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Get Ooma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Stock Performance

Ooma Company Profile

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 218,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 0.94. Ooma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.