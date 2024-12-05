Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,937.50. This represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,436,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

