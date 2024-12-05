Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Okta stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.03, a PEG ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Okta has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $16,754,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,039.13. This represents a 9.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Okta by 11.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

