Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $16.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

OCSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

OCSL opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 305.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,242 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 82,751 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,561 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

