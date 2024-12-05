NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Decreased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NVR by 3,377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NVR by 1,285.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,073. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $9,061.30 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,330.74 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9,375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,677.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,783.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

