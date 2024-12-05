NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,100,012.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after purchasing an additional 363,004 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $348,545,000. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in NVR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total value of $1,188,412.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 35.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVR. Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,061.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9,375.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,677.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,330.74 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $125.26 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

