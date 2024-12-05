Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.
Insider Activity
In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10. Insiders acquired a total of 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $346,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Stellantis Stock Falls as CEO Departs: What Investors Should Know
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 2 Stock Picks for Year-End: 1 to Keep, 1 to Cut
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Telehealth Stocks That Could Gain from Trump’s New FDA Pick
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.