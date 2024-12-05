Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Upgraded by Raymond James to Moderate Buy Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$67.57 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$83.14. The firm has a market cap of C$33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 132.13%.

In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10. Insiders acquired a total of 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $346,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

