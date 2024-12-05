Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a market cap of $488.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

