NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 351,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,707,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised NovaGold Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,485,443 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 3,042,480 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 19,428,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,790,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,378,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 367,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,321,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 206,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

